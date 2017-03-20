4 Things To Know: Tennessee Kidnapping, Happiest Country On Earth & More

Amid Acts Of Bigotry, U.S. Muslims And Jews Strengthen BondsThey sat on either end of the congressmen's couch, one a Jewish healthcare executive whose parents fled Germany in 1936, the other the Kashmiri Muslim chairman of a well-known American furniture chain. The men, Stanley Bergman and Farooq Kathwari, came to draw attention to an outbreak of hate crimes. But Bergman and Kathwari hoped their joint appearance would also send a broader message: that U.S. Jews and Muslims could put aside differences and work together.