4 Things To Know: Tennessee Kidnapping, Happiest Country On Earth & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the hunt for a teacher accused of kidnapping a teen in Tennessee to a list of the happiest countries on Earth, here are the four things to know from Monday, March 20.
Trump Rallies/Comey Testifies
President Donald Trump is holding another campaign-style rally today — this time in Louisville, Kentucky. The event comes on the same day FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress. Comey is expected to answer tough questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He’ll also be asked about the President’s wiretapping claims against former President Barack Obama.
Tennessee Kidnapping
The hunt continues for a Tennessee teacher who police say abducted a 15-year-old girl a week ago. Authorities believe Tad Cummins groomed Elizabeth Thomas for some time in an effort to sexually abuse her. The 50-year-old is considered armed and dangerous.
Muppet With Autism
Seasame Street will soon welcome its newest character. Her name is Julia and she’s on the autism spectrum. When she makes her debut next month, Julia will demonstrate some common characteristics of the disorder. Her puppeteer happens to be the mother of an autistic son.
Norway Is Happy
The happiest country on earth is Norway. That’s according to a report from the United Nations. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and and Finland round out the top five. The United States ranked 14th on the list. The report looks at factors including economic strength, social support, and generosity.