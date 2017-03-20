March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

5 Gopher Football Players Reinstated By The ‘U’

March 20, 2017 8:54 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Five University of Minnesota football players involved in a sexual assault investigation that began last fall have been cleared to return to team activities.

The university said Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault, Mark Williams and Antoine Winfield, Jr., have been reinstated to the team.

Ten players were suspended in December after a female student reported she was sexually assaulted in an off-campus apartment in September. Those players’ cases were heard by a student panel earlier this year.

The panel handed down expulsions for Ray Buford, Kiante Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson. Green, McCrary, Shenault and Winfield were cleared of wrongdoing. Carlton Djam and Mark Williams were suspended for one year. Williams’ suspension was overturned on appeal, according to his lawyer Lee Hutton.

Winfield spoke out about his reinstatement on Twitter Monday night.

“These couple of months have been nothing short of a nightmare for me,” Winfield wrote. “Today I have officially been cleared and I am excited to tear up the field for my brothers and my gopher fans.”

