Title: Assignment Editor (Part Time)
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Facilitates the coverage of news stories and the assignment of field crews on a daily basis.
- Help to assign news stories to reporters and photographers on a daily basis to cover local news.
- Listen to and understand scanner traffic
- Coordinate coverage through network affiliates
- Assist with story investigation
- Coordinate and book satellite windows
- Other duties as assigned by news management
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong news judgment
- Possess strong organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to quickly prioritize and make decisions, and good problem solving skills
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff
- Experience with Microsoft Windows including Outlook
- Must be available to work weekend shifts
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field
- 1-3 years in a medium or large market
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.
One Comment
Comments are closed.