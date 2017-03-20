March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Assignment Editor (Part Time)

March 20, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Assignment Editor, Job Posting, Jobs, Part Time, WCCO, WCCO Jobs

Title: Assignment Editor (Part Time)
Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Facilitates the coverage of news stories and the assignment of field crews on a daily basis.
  • Help to assign news stories to reporters and photographers on a daily basis to cover local news.
  • Listen to and understand scanner traffic
  • Coordinate coverage through network affiliates
  • Assist with story investigation
  • Coordinate and book satellite windows
  • Other duties as assigned by news management

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Strong news judgment
  • Possess strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Ability to quickly prioritize and make decisions,  and good problem solving skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows including Outlook
  • Must be available to work weekend shifts

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field
  • 1-3 years in a medium or large market

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.

