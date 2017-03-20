Best Ravioli In Minnesota

Ravioli can be an appetizer, small plate or a main course. Like popular pasta dishes such as pizza and lasagna, it originated in Italy. Most of us are familiar with the square-shaped, scallop-edged pillow pasta topped with marinara and melted cheese. But the versatile ravioli can assume a variety of shapes, textures and flavors, as evidenced at these local dining niches.

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Ave. N.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(612) 333-3837

www.barlagrassa.com

At Bar La Grassa, ravioli is a dining favorite. Bar La Grassa features crabmeat and egg ravioli, which can be ordered as a small or large plate. The egg ravioli, ‘Nduja Egg Raviolo, is what diners often come for. Artisanally prepared, the ravioli is made with fresh egg yolk, Andouille sausage spread, Parmesan cheese and ricotta. The Andouille spread is the ‘Nduja. After a slow bake to seal in seasonings and fillings, the ravioli is finished with browned butter sauce. The crabmeat ravioli is also a diner pleaser. Delicately inlaid between two velvety pasta sheets, the crabmeat is fresh and fragrant, simmering in its own sauce.