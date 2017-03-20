Columbia-Bound Chaska Senior Hits Game-Winner, Sends Hawks To State

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Boys State Basketball Tournament starts Wednesday and in the biggest class, the team with the biggest target on its back is undoubtedly Champlin Park — undefeated and ranked No. 1.

So if you’re looking for Cinderella, look no further than their opening round opponent — Chaska. Who, as David McCoy tells us, is led by a player with quite a story.

“My adrenaline was pumping so much. I didn’t even have time to think,” Myles Hanson said.

In the closing seconds of the section championship with the game tied and on the line, Chaska put the ball and its hopes in the hands of its best player, Myles Hanson.

And he delivered.

“As soon as it went in, I swear my heart just stopped, and I just sprinted back to the other end of the floor. I didn’t even know what to do. It was surreal, and I still can’t even really believe it,” Hanson said. “I’ve watched the video so many times, and it’s just like crazy to think about it.”

It sends Chaska to its first state tournament since 2004. Quite the addition to the legacy of the senior who already this year became the school’s all-time scoring leader.

“I’m a waiter at the diner in downtown Chaska, and I’ve had people come in like, oh congratulations, and I didn’t even know they were at the game,” Hanson said.

But what might be even more impressive is what Hanson is doing next year at his next school. He’s headed to Columbia. That’s right, the Ivy League.

“Their academics are really second to none, compared to any other school that I had offers by or talked with. And I look at that as a huge opportunity because basketball doesn’t last forever,” Hanson said.

“A lot of athletes, I think, they think what’s the best sports school I can go to, and he’s looking at it as, what’s the best school for him?” Chaska coach Rob Jeppson said. “I talked to him about it, and he’s talked about that he wants to be successful, you know, basketball’s not going to be forever. And I think his dad told him that and he knows that going to get an education from Columbia, he’s going to be set for life, pretty much.”

Turns out, he’s even smarter than he is athletic. Hanson is going into business and sports management at Columbia.