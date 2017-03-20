March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Eagles’ Don Henley Bringing Solo Tour To Xcel

March 20, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Don Henley, Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grammy award-winning musician and Eagles band member, Don Henley, is bringing his solo tour to Minnesota this summer.

On Monday, it was announced Henley is extending the solo tour into June – adding stops in Boston, Chicago, St. Paul and other major cities.

Henley is slated to perform at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Henley’s is expected to play songs from his entire career with the Eagles as well as his vast solo catalog. JD & The Straight Shot will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at noon on Ticketmaster.

