Eagles’ Don Henley Bringing Solo Tour To Xcel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grammy award-winning musician and Eagles band member, Don Henley, is bringing his solo tour to Minnesota this summer.
On Monday, it was announced Henley is extending the solo tour into June – adding stops in Boston, Chicago, St. Paul and other major cities.
Henley is slated to perform at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Henley’s is expected to play songs from his entire career with the Eagles as well as his vast solo catalog. JD & The Straight Shot will open the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at noon on Ticketmaster.