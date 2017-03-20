March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Eric & Lara Trump Expecting 1st Child

March 20, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Eric Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is about to become a grandfather for a ninth time.

Trump’s son Eric announced on Twitter Monday that he and his wife Lara are expecting their first child.

The baby boy is due in September.

Eric Trump, who lives in New York, wrote “it’s been an amazing year” and said that he and his wife were “blessed” by the pregnancy.

Eric, 33, and his brother Don Jr. are now running the Trump Organization after the president said he cut ties with his business to take office.

The two brothers and their sister Ivanka are from Trump’s first marriage to Ivana Trump. Don Jr. has five kids while Ivanka has three.

