1 Dead, 1 Injured In Wrong-Way Crash In Pierce County, Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is injured following a wrong-way crash on Highway 10 in Pierce County, Wisconsin Sunday night.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:15 p.m. officers were called to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Hwy. 10 near County Road O in Trimbelle Township.
Upon arrival, police learned a 2012 Ford F350, driven by 38-year-old Charles E. Hill from Ellsworth, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 10 when he collided head-on with a 2008 Infiniti G37, driven by 21-year-old Jacob T. Stanger from Cottage Grove.
Both men were the only occupants of their cars.
Stanger was declared dead on the scene. Hill was transported to Regions Hospital with undeteremined injuries.
Hwy. 10 was closed for roughly three hours while the Pierce County Highway Department reconstructed the accident. It was reopened early Monday morning.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.