I-94 Construction Begins From Minneapolis To Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Monday marks the first day of spring, but it’s not the only change in the air.
The season of road construction is also upon us, meaning drivers in the metro area will be seeing some major lane restrictions and closures in the coming weeks and months.
Starting on Monday, construction work on Interstate 94 from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center will begin. The interstate will be reduced to two lanes on eastbound I-94 from west of Shingle Creek Parkway to Highway 252.
The project is slated to cost more than $46 million and includes work on 50 bridges, ramps and the interstate.
The construction is expected to last through the summer of 2018, weather permitting.
For more information, check out MnDOT’s project website.