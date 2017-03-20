March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Ellison Says Trump’s Health Plan Keeps Him Up At Night

March 20, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump, Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Ellison held a press conference Monday with some of his constituents, expressing concern about Trump’s budget cuts — from housing to the arts.

He says many of the people he represents will lose access to affordable health care if Obamacare is repealed.

“One of the things that keeps me up at night is the fear that constituents are just lying awake wondering how they’re going to meet their health care needs,” he said.

The GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is up for a vote Thursday.

