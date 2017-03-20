March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Target Hires Grocery Industry Executive To Recharge Food Division

March 20, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Target

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. has named a grocery industry veteran to help recharge its sluggish food division.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based chain said Monday that Jeff Burt will assume the title of senior vice president, grocery, fresh food and beverage on April 10.

Burt replaces Anne Dament, who left last November after only 18 months on the job.

Burt was most recently the president of the Fred Meyer division of Kroger Co. and worked at that company for 30 years.

The hire is the latest in a series of executive changes by CEO Brian Cornell who has been spearheading Target’s reinvention. The grocery business is a critical for pulling in customers to Target stores.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia