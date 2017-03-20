March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Timberwolves Sign F Omri Casspi

March 20, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Nemanja Bjelica, Omri Casspi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday they have signed forward Omri Casspi.

Casspi, 28, comes to the Timberwolves after seeing action in 23 games with Sacramento and New Orleans. He averaged 6.1 points and four rebounds per game, and shot 46 percent from the field. That mark includes 39.4 percent from the perimeter.

PointAfter | Graphiq

He’s a 6 foot, 9 inch forward who played in 22 games for the Kings before being acquired by the Pelicans on Feb. 20 and waived five days later. Casspi has also spent time with Cleveland and Houston.

He’ll give the Timberwolves another option after Nemanja Bjelica went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Casspi was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and will wear No. 18 with the Timberwolves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia