Trump Expedites Visas For Family Of Syrian In Wisconsin

March 20, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Syria, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration says it’s expediting a Syrian man’s applications to bring his wife and daughter to Wisconsin in the face of a federal lawsuit.

The man sued over Trump’s travel ban and U.S. District Judge William Conley issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the administration from enforcing the ban against the Syrian family.

A top immigration official filed a declaration late Friday ordering U.S. officials in Jordan, where the wife and daughter would travel for visa interviews, to process their applications by March 28. He further ordered that the office schedule interviews for no later than April 20 if the applications are in order.

Under that timeline, the wife and daughter could arrive in Wisconsin by May.

The man’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a message.

