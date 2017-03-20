Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota State Lottery officials say a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Duluth for last Saturday’s drawing.
The ticket was sold at Holiday gas station on the 5400 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 13-25-44-54-67, and the Powerball was 5.
The winner has up to a year to claim their prize at the Minnesota State Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Lottery officials say the winner should sign the back of the ticket and call lottery headquarters at (651) 635-8273 to set up arrangements for their prize.