More Than 30 Wolf-Dog Hybrids Seized From Wisconsin Property

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About 30 wolf-dogs and 14 horses were seized from a property in northern Wisconsin last week after the animals were found living in “deplorable conditions” and the owner was arrested on cruelty charges, a national animal humane group says.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says it is helping law enforcement officials remove, shelter and care for the animals as an investigation is underway at the property in Crandon, Wisconsin, which is about 100 miles north of Green Bay.

The owner was arrested after local officials received complaints about her breeding wolf-dog hybrids, which sometimes escaped from her property, becoming a threat to the public.

As a breed, wolf-dog hybrids are often unpredictable, making them potentially dangerous pets, the ASPCA says. Wisconsin law requires that wolf-dog owners obtain a license and meet minimum care and confinement requirements.

Channel3000.com in Madison, Wisconsin, reports that Forest County Sheriff John Dennee said his department was concerned about the animals on the property for “quite some time.”

ASPCA says that its field investigators found many of the wolf-dogs to be kept on chains without food or water and suffering from various untreated conditions. Some were even running loose on the property.

Investigators also found dead animals on the land and reported that the horses appeared to be suffering from neglect and malnutrition.

The owner was arrested on animal cruelty charges, the ASPCA said, another other charges are expected.

The animal humane group says it will provide care and evaluation for more than 40 of the animals until disposition is determined by local authorities. The group is asking for donations to help cover the costs of caring for the dogs and horses.

As for the wolf-dogs still running loose, humane traps have been set up to catch them, the ASPCA says.