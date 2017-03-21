2 Injured, 1 In Custody Following Shooting In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is in custody following a shooting in Minneapolis that left two people injured.
According to the Minneapolis police, just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the 200 block of W. Broadway Avenue for a bar fight.
Upon arrival, officers said a person pulled out a gun and shot two people in the street. One of the victims was shot in the arm or leg, and the second victim was shot in the behind. Both victims are suspected to be OK.
Police said immediately after shooting, the suspect took off to a parking lot where he was tackled by an officer.
The suspect was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.
At this time, police do not know if the shooting was related to the bar fight.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
