March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

2 Injured, 1 In Custody Following Shooting In Minneapolis

March 21, 2017 7:25 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is in custody following a shooting in Minneapolis that left two people injured.

According to the Minneapolis police, just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the 200 block of W. Broadway Avenue for a bar fight.

Upon arrival, officers said a person pulled out a gun and shot two people in the street. One of the victims was shot in the arm or leg, and the second victim was shot in the behind. Both victims are suspected to be OK.

Police said immediately after shooting, the suspect took off to a parking lot where he was tackled by an officer.

The suspect was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

At this time, police do not know if the shooting was related to the bar fight.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jack Hackney says:
    March 21, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Have you ever seen the size of some of the behinds on the north side? The bullet has no chance …. 😉

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia