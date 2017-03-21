4 Things To Know: SCOTUS Nominee Hearings, Doctor Shortage, Target Floor Plans & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From hearings continuing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to Target’s new floor plans, here is a look at the top four stories from March 21, 2017.

Gorsuch Confirmation Hearings Continue

Neil Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from Senators on day two of his confirmation hearing.

Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns. Republicans are unanimously supporting him.

At his hearing Monday, Gorsuch told the Senators courts must remain above politics.

Temporary Electronic Ban On U.S. Bound Flights

The U.S. is temporarily banning electronic devices for passengers flying on foreign airlines from eight countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Officials said that means any device larger than a cell phone, like laptops and iPads, must be in checked baggage.

Authorities said the ban is going into effect because of information gathered overseas. Airlines have four days to comply with the new rule.

Report: U.S. Doctor Shortage Will Get Worse

A new report predicts the doctor shortage in the United States is going to get worse.

The report by the Association of American Medical Colleges estimates a shortfall of up to 88,000 doctors by 2025. Experts said that could have a huge effect on patient care.

Another survey found almost half of nurses are considering leaving their field. Many say they feel overworked.

Target Announces Change To Floor Plans

Big changes are coming to Target.

The company plans to spend billions over the next three years “reimagining its stores.”

This year, Target will remodel 110 of its 1,800 stores. Then, it’ll renovate 500 more over the following two years.