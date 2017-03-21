Gopher Football Holds First Open Practice With Coach Fleck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, we are getting a look at the new era of Gophers football.

The University of Minnesota suspended 10 players before the Holiday Bowl last December after a student says the players sexually assaulted her. After the University looked at the cases further, five players were reinstated.

The decisions were appealed by the woman, and upheld Monday. The five players were cleared to practice with the team on Tuesday, for the first time with new coach P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers have had three practices this year, but this is the first time our camera was allowed to capture the occasion. It’s our first look at the team since Fleck took over the program.

Coach Fleck uses his energy and enthusiasm to lead the team. For Fleck, it’s where Ski-U-Mah meets Row the Boat.

Famous for his energy, P.J. Fleck made his future expectations from day one.

“Big Ten championships, Rose Bowl Championships and National Championships and that is the vision,” Fleck said at his introductory news conference in January.

He said he knew what he was getting into – a team divided from their school.

“We start today as we move forward in the new era of Gopher football that will be very energetic, that’s what you get with me,” Fleck said.

And as we can see, students are in – – like Carter Nelson.

“Just gotta battle back. Obviously we had a good season with that bowl win but we just got to row the boat, exceed and have a great year,” Nelson said.

Blake Bennett’s ready too.

“I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a good year. I like Coach Fleck,” Bennett said.

And this professional agrees – a staff switch can be a game-changer.

“Whenever a new coach comes onto a program, regardless of the level, it’s an opportunity for players to start afresh, build new relationships,” Mental Skills coach Simon Almaer said.

He says it’s likely fans will remain loyal.

“In our experience here the fans in Minnesota are very supportive and forgiving working with athletes. If you act the right way, show your character, give your very best on the field and the fanbase will be there supporting you,” Almaer said.

And what a fan base it is. The Gophers are building off of a strong season on the field, finishing 9-4 after beating Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

Coach Fleck has made it clear he wants more. We will learn more about his plans for the future when he speaks after Tuesday’s practice.