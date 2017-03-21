March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Hennepin Co. Among Agencies Listed For Noncompliance With Ice Requests

March 21, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Hennepin County, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is on a federal list of law enforcement agencies that haven’t routinely cooperated with holding detainees for immigration officials.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement to document which local jurisdictions aren’t cooperating with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump has vowed to crack down on local law enforcement agencies that fail to comply by withholding federal funding. About 50 city and county jails are in the initial report. It says Hennepin County failed to honor two requests to detain individuals from Mexico for ICE.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was not included.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

