DNR: 2017 Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Season Will Be Catch-&-Release

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Catch-and-release regulations will be in effect on Mille Lacs Lake once again for the 2017 walleye fishing season, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Starting Saturday, May 13, all anglers must throw back any walleye they catch.

The regulations are in place to help rebuild the walleye population on the northern Minnesota lake.

“Our goal is to have the longest fishing season possible while ensuring the conservation of the lake’s future walleye spawning stock,” DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said. “We understand catch-and-release is a difficult option for anglers who enjoy a fish meal, but we are using everything in our management toolbox to ensure a heathy and plentiful walleye population for future fishing seasons.”

Additionally, there will be a 21-day walleye fishing closure from July 7 through July 27. The DNR said this is to help keep the season open through Labor Day.

During this period, anglers can fish for other species, including bass, muskies and northerns, but they may only use artificial bait and lures. There is an exception for anglers who are targeting northern pike and muskies only, and who don’t have walleye gear. Although, they must have live sucker minnows longer than eight inches when fishing.

The decision to have a 21-day period came after the winter fishing season drove a higher harvest than expected.

Minnesota’s 2017 walleye allocation is 44,800 pounds, according to the DNR. However, officials decided the season will stay open up to a 55,800 pound cap.

The walleye season lasts from Saturday, May 13 to Monday, Sept. 4.