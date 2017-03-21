March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Minn. House Republicans Unveil Transportation Funding Plan

March 21, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota House, transportation funding plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s House Republicans are laying out a transportation funding plan that would charge a new $75 surcharge on electric car owners.

The plan released Tuesday would put $2 billion toward transportation over the next two years largely by diverting existing taxes on car parts and rentals. The rest would come from the new surcharge and borrowing.

Top House transportation leader Rep. Paul Torkelson says lawmakers haven’t singled out any specific projects but will put a focus on roads and bridges across the state.

It leaves out a major priority for urban Democrats: operational costs for light rail projects. Republicans say it’s a divisive issue that local governments should have to pay for in their own areas.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia