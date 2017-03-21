March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Timberwolves To Unveil New Logo April 11

March 21, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Logo, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their final regular season home game April 11. It’s also a night to begin a new era for the franchise.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that they will unveil a new logo during halftime of the game as part of Fan Appreciation Night. Fans at the game will get a T-shirt with the new logo featured.

PointAfter | Graphiq

It will be the fourth logo in the 28-year history of the franchise. The new logo will be on team jerseys to start the 2017-18 season. It’s one of several changes the franchise is making. Target Center is going through renovations after the season, and it will involve new court designs.

The Timberwolves had a tough 2016-17 season as they’re currently 28-41 with 13 games left and are unlikely to make the playoffs for the 13th consecutive year.

