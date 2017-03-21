March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Police Seek Help Finding Missing Lakeville Woman

March 21, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Lakeville, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lakeville police are asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

Kristina Lee Lauer left her south metro home Saturday to meet a friend and didn’t return that night. Police say she might be traveling with a West St. Paul man, identified as 29-year-old Cameron Dale Johnson.

Lauer has not taken her medication, police say, adding that she is listed as a protected party in a restraining order.

cameron johnson mug Police Seek Help Finding Missing Lakeville Woman

(credit: Lakeville Police)

Officials describe Lauer as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing about 300 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Johnson is described as being just over 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lauer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakeville police at 952-985-2800.

