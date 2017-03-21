March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Mother Of Man Killed By St. Paul Police Asks To See Video

March 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Cordale Quinn Handy, Kim Handy, Officer-Involved Shooting, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot by St. Paul police is asking to view video that she says may show her son’s final moments.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died of multiple gunshot wounds last week. Authorities have said Handy, who was black, pointed a gun at police before he was shot by two officers. An attorney for the family has said they don’t believe Handy posed a threat.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Saturday that video from a nearby building doesn’t capture the full incident.

Kim Handy sent a letter to state and local authorities Tuesday, saying she believes two cellphones seized by police contain audio and video of her son. She’s asking for a private viewing.

Authorities have said they’d release video and data when the case is closed.

