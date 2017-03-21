Officers Hospitalized Following Tuesday Morning Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to an apparent chemical following a police chase Tuesday morning.
The chase began after 8:15 a.m., according to the Blaine Police Department. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with two men inside. Authorities described the vehicle as “suspicious.”
A pursuit ensued, according to authorities, and a PIT maneuver was executed in Lino Lakes in the vicinity of County Road 23 and Town Center Parkway.
The two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody, but officers making the arrest were overtaken by a chemical odor coming from the vehicle.
In all, four Blaine officers were taken to an area hospital to be assessed for exposure to the reported chemical.
A hazardous materials team has been deployed to assess the scene.