In Wake Of JCC Threats, Bill Seeks To Bolster ‘Soft Targets’ Against Terror

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Since the beginning of 2017, there have been more than 150 bomb threats made to Jewish community centers across the country, including centers in St. Paul and St. Louis Park.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in St. Paul heard a bill that aims to help so-called “soft targets” for terror attacks, like faith-based community centers.

If passed, state security grants would supplement federal grants up to $75,000. That money would be given to nonprofits that seek money for security purposes, like enhanced screening tools. The money could not be used to hire security personnel, but could be used for training.

Representatives from the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park testified in support of the legislation and claimed more than 500 people were at the center when a bomb threat in January forced an evacuation, which included removing infants from the building.

Since then, fear within the community has grown.

“I cannot tell you the impact that is being felt, not just here in Minnesota, but around the country,” said Lon White of the Sabes Jewish Community Center.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas says it has received 12 reports of anti-Semitic threats in 2015, 21 in 2016 and 8 so far in just the first three months of 2017.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the threats.

As for the bill, it was laid over by House lawmakers to potentially be included in the omnibus bill.