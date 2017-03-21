March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Changes Could Be Coming Soon To Target Floor Plans

March 21, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Brian Cornell, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Big changes are in the works at Target: the floor plan is getting a makeover!

On its corporate website, Target said it plans to spend billions of dollars over the next three years “re-imagining its stores.”

The renderings show two entrances – one that takes you to displays and a second that’s all about quick order pickups, grab-and-go food, and a wine and beer shop.

The plan in the “display” areas is to mix together different types of products. For example, displaying beauty products, jewelry and accessories all in one area.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said this is all about creating a sense of inspiration and discovery that can’t be replicated online in quite the same way.

This year, Target plans to completely remodel 110 of its 1,800 stores. It would renovate 500 more in 2018 and 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia