March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

The Most Popular Dog Breed In America Is …

March 21, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Dogs

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers have extended their record run as America’s most popular dog breed.

They top the American Kennel Club’s new rankings Tuesday for a 26th straight year. The rankings are for 2016.

They show Rottweilers are enjoying renewed favor, and bulldog breeds are holding their regained ground.

Some other breeds, including Siberian huskies and Australian shepherds, have been striding up the popularity ladder.

After Labs, the top 5 are German shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs and beagles. Rounding out the top 10 are French bulldogs, poodles, Rottweilers, Yorkshire terriers and boxers.

The Rottweiler’s No. 8 ranking was its highest in almost 20 years.

The stats reflect puppies and other newly registered dogs in the AKC’s 189 recognized breeds. They don’t encompass mixed-breed dogs or such deliberate hybrids as Labradoodles and maltipoos.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia