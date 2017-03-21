Suspect ID’d In Waite Park Shooting; Victim In Stable Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a shooting that injured a man in Waite Park Sunday night.
According to the Waite Park police, just after 8 p.m. a Stearns County Sheriff’s deputy was driving on the 200 block of Waite Avenue North when they were flagged down by a witness who said there had been a shooting.
The deputy turned his squad around and saw the suspect, later identified as a 54-year-old Herbert Campbell of St. Cloud, directly in front of him. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Meanwhile, additional officers from the Waite Park Police Department searched the surrounding area and were able to locate the victim.
The victim, later identified as a 36-year-old man from Waite Park, was shot once in the upper body. He was transported to St. Cloud Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police said he is now in stable condition and should survive his injuries.
Police believe the two men knew each other.
Campbell is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending an initial court appearance, and specific charges will be determined.