4 Things To Know: Gorsuch Hearings Continue, ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Becomes Movie & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From North Korea’s reportedly failed missile launch to “All I Want For Christmas” heading to theaters, here is a look at the top four stories from March 22, 2017.

Confirmation Hearings For SCOTUS Nominee Enter Day 3

President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court is back for more grilling on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, Neil Gorsuch told the Senate Judiciary Committee he finds verbal attacks on judges “disheartening and demoralizing.”

Gorsuch answered questions all day and into the late evening.

Report: North Korea Missile Launch Fails

North Korea’s latest missile launch has reportedly ended in failure.

The U.S. Pacific Command said the missile exploded within seconds of the launch.

The United States sent a supersonic bomber streaking over ally South Korea in a show of force against the North.

Wall Street Sees Worst Day Since September 2016

All eyes are on Wall Street a day after the major indexes suffered their steepest declines of the year. That includes the S&P 500 that fell 1.2 percent.

The Dow fell 237 points, its worst day since September.

And the NASDAQ was down 107 points.

‘All I Want For Christmas’ Becomes A Movie

Mariah Carey’s catchy Christmas song is becoming a movie!

“All I Want for Christmas” will debut in theaters this holiday season. Not much is known about the plot, but it is known the movie will be animated.

Carey made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.