$5K Reward Offered In November Hit-&-Run That Killed Retired Teacher

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police and Crime Stoppers have teamed up in hopes of getting information in a hit-and-run that killed a retired teacher last fall.
On the late afternoon of Nov. 27, 2016, Barb and Lou Mahigel were crossing the intersection of 43rd Street and Nicollet Avenue to dine and celebrate 52 years of marriage.
Barb, a 74-year-old retired Seward Elementary teacher, was struck as she walked, cane in hand, just ahead of her husband.
The driver of a dark-colored sedan never stopped. Witnesses say that car was speeding well over the 30-mile-per-hour posted limit.
Barb was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where she died the next day.
Now, a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this fatal crash.
Tips can be submitted via telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477); by text to 274637 (CRIMES) and text Tip674 and your tip; or via the Crime Stoppers website.