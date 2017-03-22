Woman Accused Of Stealing Items, Employee’s Car From Blaine Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items from a Blaine Walmart and stealing an employee’s car from the parking lot, according to charges filed in Anoka County Court.

Rachael Howard Robinson is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft (motor vehicle use without consent) in connection with the incident, which happened Feb. 27.

According to the charges, Blaine police were called to the Walmart at 11505 Ulysses Street on a report of a theft. When officers arrived, two employees told them they had items stolen from them in the break room. One employee said her cardholder with her driver’s license, credit card, $40 cash, a gift card and her car keys was stolen. Someone tried to use her credit card, but wasn’t successful.

The other employee told police her keys were stolen and then used to steal her car from the parking lot. Her vehicle was recovered later in the day in Minneapolis.

The complaint states store employees looked at surveillance video and recognized Robinson by a tattoo on her upper left breast. She had pushed a load of merchandise outside the store and was looking for her ride. She couldn’t find it, and pushed the stolen merchandise back into the vestibule.

According to the complaint, Robinson went back inside the store and took an employee uniform off the wall, put it on and went into the break room, where she stole property from the two female employees. Robinson is then seen going to the parking lot and stealing one of the employee’s cars.

Police were called to the Walmart store again last Saturday on a report that a female they knew had stolen several items in several different incidents in the past. . An assistant manager directed the officer to the woman, who identified herself as Robinson. She was identified as the person in the store on Feb. 27 stealing items, including an employee’s vehicle.

If convicted, Robinson faces up to 10 years in jail and $20,000 in fines.