Officers, Firefighters Who Responded To Crossroads Mall Stabbing To Be Honored

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The officers and firefighters who responded to the Crossroads Mall stabbing incident last year are being honored Wednesday evening.
Crossroads mall was the site of a Sept. 17, 2016 attack, where a man — who investigators believe was radicalized by ISIS-inspired propaganda online — stabbed 10 people before he was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer. None of the victims died.
Now, a special recognition event is slated for the Waite Park City Council Chambers at 6 p.m. to honor first responders.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will be presenting Certificates of Appreciation to those police officers and firefighters.
The police officers being recognized include Sgt. Pat Grossback as well as Officers Jason Thompson, Tony Reznicek, Joanna Bigler and Preston Voigt.
The off-duty police officer who shot and killed the assailant, Jason Falconer, is not among those being honored. After the incident, he requested privacy.
The firefighter names are expected to be available soon.