Good Question: What Are Those Extra Cellphone Charges?

Then there are local, state and federal taxes. There is generally a city tax, a county tax and a state tax. In Minnesota, the state tax is 6.875 percent. There’s also a 95-cent 911 service fee.

Companies often will display a Relay/Telerelay Service Charge along with a 911 fee. That charge goes toward a fund for services people with hearing or speech disabilities.

According to Verizon Wireless’ webpage, “These are our charges, not taxes. These charges, and what’s included, are subject to change from time to time.”

There are a number of costs the cellphone companies must pay that they pass onto consumers, including:

Each cellphone provider labels the taxes, fees and surcharges slightly differently, but the Federal Communications Commission requires they be published on telephone bills. https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/understanding-your-telephone-bill

So, he emailed wanting to know: What are those extra charges?

Heather Brown loves to put her curiosity to work to answer your Good Questions on WCCO 4 News at 10. She returned to WCCO in October of 2012 after two years of reporting at WNYW, a Fox affiliate in New York City. In the Big Apple, she primaril...