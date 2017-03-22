Charges: Waite Park Man Shot, Nearly Killed In His Own Driveway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old St. Cloud man is accused of shooting another man in the chest – critically wounding him – after an confrontation in the victim’s driveway Monday evening.

Herbert Campbell faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection to the March 20 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were patrolling an area on the 200 block of Waite Avenue in Waite Park at around 10 p.m. when a woman screamed and ran into the street in front of a house. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with the woman kneeling next to him screaming.

Officers also encountered Campbell standing nearby holding a gun, the complaint said. When he was ordered to the ground, Campbell allegedly said he was 54 years old and “too old for this s—t.”

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was losing consciousness. While being taken to the hospital, the victim stopped breathing and needed to be resuscitated. Authorities say his injuries required extensive medical intervention and he remains hospitalized. On Tuesday, police said that the victim is in stable condition and should survive his injuries.

According to the complaint, officers learned that the two men were at the end of the victim’s driveway conversing before the incident. While talking, the victim allegedly made several statements about Campbell shooting him. The woman then began leading the victim away from Campbell, but heard a pop and saw the victim fall to the ground grabbing his chest, the complaint said.

Campbell allegedly then told the woman “see what he made me do?” Authorities say the victim was shot from only a few feet away.

The woman told police that the victim did not have a weapon nor was he aggressive toward Campbell. Officers observed no injuries on Campbell.

The complaint says Campbell declined giving a statement and a .22-caliber handgun containing one spend round casing was taken from him.

If convicted, Campbell faces up to 20 years in prison on both charges.