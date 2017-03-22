Overnight Work To Begin On Minneapolis’ Lowry Tunnel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers going through the Lowry Tunnel Wednesday night should get ready for a construction squeeze.
The eastbound side of the tunnel will go from three lanes to two starting at 8 p.m.
Then at 10 p.m., it’s going down to just one lane.
It’s all part of a major Interstate-94 construction project in Minneapolis and the north metro.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s plan is to have the tunnel back to all lanes by 6 a.m. Thursday.
But this night-time squeeze will happen for the next three weeks.