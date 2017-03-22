Make-A-Wish: Help us make kids' dreams come true! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate air miles.

Overnight Work To Begin On Minneapolis’ Lowry Tunnel

March 22, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Lowry Tunnel, Minneapolis, Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers going through the Lowry Tunnel Wednesday night should get ready for a construction squeeze.

The eastbound side of the tunnel will go from three lanes to two starting at 8 p.m.

lowry1 Overnight Work To Begin On Minneapolis Lowry Tunnel

Minneapolis’ Lowry Tunnel being cleaned in 2013 (credit: CBS)

Then at 10 p.m., it’s going down to just one lane.

It’s all part of a major Interstate-94 construction project in Minneapolis and the north metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s plan is to have the tunnel back to all lanes by 6 a.m. Thursday.

But this night-time squeeze will happen for the next three weeks.

