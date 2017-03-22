Make-A-Wish: Help us make kids' dreams come true! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate air miles.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray Has Ankle Surgery

March 22, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Ankle Surgery, Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that newly-signed running back Latavius Murray had surgery on his ankle.

Team officials said the surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was a success. The team was aware of the required surgery before signing Murray to a contract on March 16.

Team officials say they expect Murray to make a full recovery, and he will be available for training camp.

Murray spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders. He ran for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season.

Murray was a sixth-round draft pick of the Raiders out of Central Florida in 2013. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray made his first Pro Bowl in 2015 after taking over as the Raiders’ No. 1 back and rushing for 1,066 yards and six TDs.

Murray’s signing also meant the end of the Adrian Peterson era with the Vikings after 10 seasons.

