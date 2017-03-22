Make-A-Wish: Help us make kids' dreams come true! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate air miles.

Vikki Shoots For The Moon, Lands Among The Stars Thanks To MAW

March 22, 2017 8:24 AM By Matt Brickman
Filed Under: Make A Wish Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Matt Brickman, Vikki

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During our last Make-A-Wish miles drive we introduced you to Vikki. A 16 year old from Minneapolis who dreamed of going to Space Camp.

Last summer, she got to go on her wish trip, so we caught up with her to hear all about it.

At Space Camp, instructors sent Vikki through astronaut training and tasked her with mission simulations.

“I was supposed to be on the Orion project which would be the first people going on to Mars,” Vikki said.

With a passion for science and robotics, Vikki was in her element. But it’s a long way from where her disease has often left her.

Vikki has a blood disorder that causes rapid swelling called hereditary angioedema. It can pop up at any time without warning. And it did the day before she was supposed to fly to Alabama for her wish trip.

But Vikki recovered quickly and made an on-schedule launch.

“Oh, my gosh! I was repairing the satellite. My arm was too short to reach the other satellite to replace it,” she said.

That smile — and joy — returned. This wish trip was a gift for both mother and daughter.

“I seen life brought back to my daughter. Seeing her so happy. And proud of her — of all the things she has accomplished,” her mother said.

After college Vikki wants to pursue a career in science, working at NASA. So, she treated the wish trip like an internship — trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

More from Matt Brickman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia