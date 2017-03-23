4 Things To Know: London Attack, Health Care Vote & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From arrests made in London’s deadly terror attack to a big vote on the Obamacare replacement, here are the four things to know for Thursday, March 23.

London Attack

British police say they’ve arrested eight people they believe are connected to the terror attack in London. Four people were killed, including the attacker who was shot by police. He rammed a car into pedestrians, before attempting to storm the Houses of Parliament. Investigators believe the attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism.

Health Care Vote

The biggest test of Donald Trump’s young presidency happens tonight. The House is scheduled to vote on the GOP replacement for Obamacare. Leaders insist they have enough votes to get the measure passed. But there’s a growing list of lawmakers within the Republican ranks voting NO — and that may put the plan in jeopardy.

Sears In Jeopardy

Iconic American retailer Sears may be forced to shut its doors. The company says in a regulatory filing that there’s “substantial doubt” it can stay in business. Its stock price dropped more than 14-percent yesterday. Sears has lost more than 10-billion dollars since 2011 and hasn’t turned a profit since.

Sweet 16

It’s time for the Sweet 16. Action starts up again today — with a berth in the Final Four just two victories away. Four regional semifinal games are going on: Gonzaga against West Virginia, Oregon takes on Michigan, Kansas plays Purdue and Arizona goes up against Xavier.