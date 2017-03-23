March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

ATVs Are The Big Attraction At 2017 Northwest Sports Show

March 23, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Northwest Sports Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re hoping to enjoy more time outdoors, you may want to head indoors to a big exhibit in Minneapolis.

The Northwest Sports Show is running today through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. You can check out everything from boats to the latest fishing equipment including a 3-D fish finder.

The big attraction this year: state-of-the-art ATVs. The show manager says, while snowmobiles have actually gone down in popularity after a few mild winters, ATV sales have soared.

He says it’s likely because ATVs are a four-season vehicle.

Tickets to the show are $14 for adults, and kids are free. Click here for more information.

