Man Gets 20 Years For Hermantown Drive-By Shooting

March 23, 2017 11:51 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a Duluth man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday after being convicted in a September drive-by shooting in Hermantown.

Robert John Lund, 47, was sentenced to 240 months in prison for aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office said. A jury convicted Lund last month on attempted murder and weapons charges.

Sheldon Perrin, 21, a man who pleaded guilty in the Sept. 24 shooting, told the police that he and Lund fired several shots into a group of people outside a house on Oak Ridge Drive. Perrin has to be sentenced.

Three juveniles were also involved in the drive-by, which left one 20-year-old victim injured, with a bullet in his leg. Officials say the juveniles have been adjudicated.

