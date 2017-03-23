March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Helping Homeless Pets Find Homes For Nat’l Puppy Day

March 23, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: National Puppy Day, Pets

A volunteer trip to help rescue animals affected by Hurricane Katrina changed their lives, and the two friends of more than 20 years continue to work with rescues here in the Twin Cities.

On Thursday, Steph Timberlake from Adopt-A-Pet Shop in Plymouth and Lynne Bengston from Safe Hands Animal Rescue joined the WCCO This Morning show to talk about their work.

And all in time for National Puppy Day!

(Pssst, by the way, WCCO’s Facebook page will be featuring a live puppy cam Thursday morning, so if you haven’t already, like our page!)

For more information on Timberlake and Bengston’s organizations, click below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia