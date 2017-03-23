Helping Homeless Pets Find Homes For Nat’l Puppy Day

A volunteer trip to help rescue animals affected by Hurricane Katrina changed their lives, and the two friends of more than 20 years continue to work with rescues here in the Twin Cities.
On Thursday, Steph Timberlake from Adopt-A-Pet Shop in Plymouth and Lynne Bengston from Safe Hands Animal Rescue joined the WCCO This Morning show to talk about their work.
And all in time for National Puppy Day!
