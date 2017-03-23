March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Prince’s Guitar Up For Sale

March 23, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next month marks one year since Prince died unexpectedly from an opioid overdose.

Now fans have the chance to remember him by owning a piece of his history.

For $15,000, you can buy Prince’s personal touring practice guitar. The white guitar, nicknamed “Cloud,” was a gift to the late musician by his bodyguard.

The auction company says Prince used it around the world to prepare for his concerts.

The guitar and custom case include a “PRN Production” stamp.

Travel receipts are also included in the auction item.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia