Sen. Schumer Officially Opposed To Gorsuch Nomination

March 23, 2017 9:40 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer is now officially on record as opposing President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court.

The New York Democrat also said he would lead a filibuster against appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch. He said Gorsuch “almost instinctively favors the powerful over the weak.”

Schumer said doesn’t think Gorsuch would serve as a check on Trump or be a mainstream justice. He blasted Gorsuch for refusing to answer “question after question after question” in hearings this week.

Schumer’s position is no surprise; Democrats remain angry that Republicans controlling the Senate denied former president Barack Obama a hearing on his choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago.

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Democrats hate Judges who know how to read.

