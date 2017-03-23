March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Wisconsin Fights For More Cheese Recognition

March 23, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Cheese, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — At the urging of fourth-grade students, Wisconsin lawmakers want to make cheese the state’s official dairy product.

Milk has enjoyed a designation as the state’s official beverage since 1987 and the dairy cow became the state’s domestic animal in 1971.

Even though Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the country, the state filled with self-proclaimed “cheeseheads” hasn’t honored the food with an official designation.

A state Senate committee plans to hold a hearing Thursday on a proposal from Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Todd Novak that would change that. They got the idea from fourth-graders at Mineral Point Elementary School.

The state produces around a quarter of the country’s 11 billion pounds of cheese per year. Wisconsin cheeses also earned top marks at recent World and U.S. Cheese Championships.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia