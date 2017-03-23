Working For The Weekend: First Weekend Of Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Time to get the motorcycle ready to go, plan your next camping adventure or get a picture when the Easter Bunny.

It’s the first full weekend of spring!

WCCO’s Kim Johnson found ways to do all of these events, and more, in and around the Twin Cities this weekend.

The Donnie Smith Bike And Car Show

Spring is here, and that means it’s motorcycle season!

This weekend more than 17,000 bikers are expected at the 30th annual Donnie Smith Bike & Car Show! Check out the latest choppers, retro bobbers and custom cruisers. New this year: a tattoo expo.

The Midwest’s largest custom bike show takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

The Northwest Sportsshow

Whether you’re an avid outdoorsman or are just looking for a way to escape the cold weather for the day, the Northwest Sportshow is for you!

See and board hundreds of boats and explore the latest model RVs. Find gear and accessories for fishing, hunting, camping and more.

The Northwest Sportshow begins Thursday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Date Night At The Minnesota Zoo

It’s date night at the Minnesota Zoo.

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday explore a grown-up, kid-free version of the Minnesota Zoo after hours. Grab a cocktail and take a stroll on the outdoor and indoor trails.

After the event, stay to enjoy a free Our World Speaker Series.

Easter Bunny Arrives At Mall Of America

Finally, Hippity Hoppity Hooray — the Easter Bunny is on his way!

The Easter Bunny will be making special appearances every weekend now through Easter (April 16) at Mall of America at Nickelodeon Universe Blue Spot.