4 Things To Know: Vote On GOP Health Care, Dunkin’ Donut Coffee Coolatta & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the Republican vote on the GOP health care bill to Dunkin’ Donuts controversy, here is a look at the top four stories from March 24, 2017.

Trump To Republicans: Vote Yes Or Keep Obamacare

President Donald Trump has given the House an ultimatum: vote yes on the GOP health care bill Friday or keep Obamacare.

Republicans were supposed to vote on the measure Thursday night, but could not muster up enough votes.

The House goes back into session this morning with a vote expected sometime Friday.

Toronto School District Won’t Allow Travel To U.S.

Canada’s largest school system has announced it will no longer allow student or staff trips to the U.S.

Toronto’s school board cited uncertainty over the travel ban as the reason behind the decision.

The U.S. ban still has not taken effect after rulings by two federal judges temporarily blocked President Trump’s executive order.

Price A Big Selling Point For Apple’s Latest IPad

The killer new feature on Apple’s latest iPad?

The price.

Starting Friday, you can get your hands on the new and cheaper iPad for about $330. It’s a slight step down in features from the iPad Pro, which runs around $600.

Apple unveiled the new model earlier this week in a bid to boost soft tablet sales.

Dunkin’ Donuts Ditches The Coffee Coolatta

Crushing news for Dunkin’ Donuts fans.

The coffee chain is saying goodbye to one of its signature drinks: the Coffee Coolatta.

Starting this summer, Dunkin’ will replace it with a new frozen drink made with coffee extract, sugar and milk.

The chain is trying to promote different drinks as new brews become more popular.