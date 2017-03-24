Lane Closures On I-94 West At Lowry Tunnel Begin Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An oft-congested stretch of Interstate 94 will be packed even tighter next week.
Starting Monday, the westbound half of I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel will be reduced to two lanes at 8 p.m. and one lane at 10 p.m. The tunnel should reopen daily by 6 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The restrictions could remain through Thursday.
Construction has already begun on the eastbound side. Lanes on that side will continue to be restricted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the weekend and possibly into Monday, MnDOT said. The eastbound ramp from Interstate 394 eastbound to 94 east will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews work on that side. The left lane of eastbound 94 will also close Monday from Interstate 694 to Seventh Street.
Crews are removing concrete in the tunnel and are expected to complete that work by the end of next week. Once that work is done, traffic in both directions will shift into the eastbound side of the tunnel while crews work on the westbound side. That work will last until mid to late May, MnDOT said.
Traffic will eventually be down to two lanes on both sides of 94 through fall.
You can keep up-to-date on the project and closures here.