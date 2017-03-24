Sheriff’s Office: 2 Hospitalized, No Children Injured In School Bus Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A school bus crash in Crow Wing County Thursday afternoon left two men hospitalized, while more than two dozen children on the bus were uninjured.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Hematite Street in Ironton at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the 68-year-old bus driver, Gerald Fischer, may have suffered from a medical condition which resulted in him crashing the bus into a parked pickup truck and trailer.
The bus then hit another trailer, which was pushed into a building.
The owner of the business, 70-year-old Bud Hanson, was inside the building. The wall struck him, knocking him to the floor.
Hanson and Fischer were both transported to Crosby Hospital with unknown injuries.
The sheriff’s office said there were 27 children on the bus, ages 6 to 15, and none of them were injured. All of the children made it home safely.
The crash is under investigation.