Sheriff’s Office: Man, 49, Dead After Car Strikes Tree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after his car struck a tree west of the metro Thursday night.
The crash occurred near 5836 65th Street Northeast in Franklin Township just before 11:30 p.m.
Deputies found a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban that had hit a tree with extensive damage to the front end. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, 49-year-old David Sabourin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Sabourin was traveling north on County Line Road when he lost control on a curve, left the roadway and hit the tree.
The crash is still under investigation.